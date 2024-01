Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch departed from Israel on a chizzuk trip to the US on Motzei Shabbos.

The Rosh Yeshivah is scheduled to spend two weeks in the States.

HaRav Hirch will be speaking in Lakewood, Boro Park, Flatbush, Lawrence, Monsey, Passaic, Baltimore, and other cities.

In the videos below, HaGoan HaRav Dov Landau and Slabodka talmidim wish “tzeischam l’shalom” to the Rosh Yeshivah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)