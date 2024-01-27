Netanyahu: “Next Massacre A Matter Of Time If We Don’t Destroy The New Nazis”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Motzei Shabbos and spoke about the decision of the International Court of Justice in the Hague and the war in Gaza.

“In this difficult week in which we lost heroic soldiers, I repeat to you, the citizens of Israel, our commitment to fulfill their will and achieve all the goals of the war: to eliminate Hamas, to return all our hostages, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“We will never forget the horrors of October 7th. We won’t forget the massacre, the rapes, the murder, the torture, we won’t forget the abductions. To date, we have already returned 110 of our hostages and we are committed to returning them all home. We are occupied with it around the clock, including now.”

“Citizens of Israel, today is International Holocaust Day. There is no greater absurdity than that precisely yesterday, on the eve of International Holocaust Day, there were those who came to The Hague to accuse us of the false and outrageous charge of genocide. In whose name did they come? In the name of Hamas – in the name of the new Nazis- who came to carry out genocide against us.”

Netanyahu held up a copy of Mein Kampf translated into Arabic: “I have Hitler’s book in Arabic here – this book was found by our soldiers in the homes of civilians in the Gaza Strip. They found extensive antisemitic and Nazi literature there. This is how they educate their children. That’s why I’m insisting that after Hamas is eliminated, what is called ‘the day after,’ in Gaza there won’t be a power that educates its children, not only for terrorism but also for the destruction of Israel, for the destruction of the entire Jewish people.”

“South Africa went to The Hague in the name of these new Nazis. I must tell you, the Hague’s very willingness to deliberate this ridiculous claim, the very fact that it was not dismissed at all levels, proves that many in the world haven’t learned anything from the Holocaust. But we did learn a lesson.”

“The main lesson of the Holocaust is that only we will protect ourselves on our own. No one will do it for us. Therefore, in the face of the magnitude of the searing pain that burns our hearts, we must continue to be strong and determined and we must fight back against those who seek to murder us.”

“On October 7th, they murdered, raped, and burned babies. And if they had the opportunity, they would murder all of us. If we don’t destroy the Hamas terrorists, the new Nazis, the next massacre is only a matter of time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)