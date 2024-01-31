Yasam Officer Ran Gvili, H’yd, Fell On Oct. 7th, Hamas Is Holding His Body In Gaza

Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning that Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, H’yd, 24, lost his life protecting the residents of Kibbutz Ulamim in the Gaza border area from Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

His body was abducted by Hamas and is being held in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel Police announces with great sorrow and grief the death in battle of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, z’l, who acted with courage and ferocity on the battlefront against the enemy at Alumim on October 7th.”

The police said that Gvili’s death was determined on Tuesday evening by a committee comprised of Israel’s Chief Rabbi and representatives from the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Health Ministry, Israel Police, and intelligence agencies.

The announcement increases the number of police casualties since October 7th to 61.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

