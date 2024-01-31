Freed Captive To UN Ambassadors: “Hamas Terrorists Tortured & Mocked Me”

A delegation of UN ambassadors, led by the Israeli representative to the UN Gilad Erdan, began their visit to Israel with an emotional meeting with Itai and Maya Regev, a brother and sister who were abducted to Gaza, and Baruch Hashem were released.

Maya was shot in the leg before she was abducted and she was seriously wounded. While in captivity, Maya underwent surgery but the surgeon reconnected her foot backwards. Itai was shot in the thigh. He underwent surgery in Gaza without anesthesia as a form of torture.

Among other things, Maya described to the ambassadors the unfathomable cruelty of the Hamas terrorists toward her – how they tortured her by hitting her wounded leg – mocking and laughing at her.

“The Hamas terrorists tore my clothes off me – they took my identity and name from me. The terrorist guarding me told me every day that if the IDF came to save me, then he would shoot me immediately and not die alone. It’s your responsibility to bring all the hostages home. Their time is running out.”

During the conversation, Erdan told the ambassadors: “Calling for a ceasefire means leaving Hamas in power. And as they have already said – they will carry out this massacre again and again as soon as they can. Their goal is to use terror against us and make us leave the country out of fear. A ceasefire is unacceptable.”

“I hope that on your visit this week to the Gaza border and northern border, where the UN plays a significant role, you’ll understand why we can’ continue to live with these threats and why we’re so determined to destroy them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)