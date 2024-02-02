Israel’s War Cabinet On Standby For Hamas Reaction To Hostage Deal

Israel’s war Cabinet is closely monitoring Hamas’ reaction to the negotiation principles discussed in Paris, according to a senior adviser to the Cabinet. The principles were ironed out in a meeting that included CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and a senior Egyptian intelligence official.

The senior adviser, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, stated that everyone is waiting to see how Hamas responds, and this process may take several days. Once Hamas provides its response, the war Cabinet expects to initiate negotiations based on the outlined principles.

NBC News reported that Israel has proposed a two-month pause in fighting to facilitate the return of hostages, although no finalized terms have been established, as per current and former Israeli officials.

Despite the ongoing discussions, there remain “wide gaps” between Israel and Hamas regarding the potential deal’s framework, as noted by Professor Jacob Nagel, a former national security adviser to Israel. Hamas has previously demanded that Israel end the war, withdraw all troops from Gaza, allow Hamas to maintain control in the enclave, and refrain from making any changes along the Israel-Gaza border.

Professor Nagel believes that a deal might be possible if Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar relinquishes his three primary demands, which would entail returning to the situation as of October 6th. However, logistical challenges persist, given Hamas’ fragmented leadership, divided between Doha, Qatar, and Gaza, with physical and ideological differences between the political and military wings.

Furthermore, Sinwar remains in hiding within Gaza, taking measures to conceal his communications to avoid detection by the Israeli military. Professor Nagel suggests that Sinwar may view some hostages as an “insurance policy” and may not release all of them.

Another senior Israeli official expressed uncertainty about the deal’s prospects, acknowledging the numerous challenges involved. “I don’t think it’s more than 50/50 it will materialize,” the official commented.

