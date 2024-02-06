CENSORSHIP IN AMERICA: Biden Admin Urged Amazon to Censor Books Skeptical of COVID-19 Vaccines

During the peak of the pandemic, senior aides from the Biden administration invited Amazon representatives to the White House for discussions regarding the presence of “propaganda and misinformation” in books available on Amazon’s platform. These books were critical of the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

In March 2021, White House officials engaged in a week-long dialogue with Amazon, expressing concerns about books that promoted “vaccine misinformation.” They inquired about possible actions Amazon could take to reduce the visibility of such titles. These communications were revealed through emails released by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

The campaign to pressure Amazon was led by Andy Slavitt, who served as Mr. Biden’s senior adviser on the COVID-19 task force. This effort appeared to yield results, as on March 9, 2021, the same day Amazon agreed to meet with White House officials, the company implemented a “do not promote” policy for books primarily designed to persuade readers that vaccines were unsafe or ineffective. Amazon also explored measures to decrease the prominence of other COVID-related books that clashed with the White House’s perspective.

It’s worth noting that Amazon was not only concerned about the White House’s stance. Internal emails from Amazon raised concerns about “negative” stories by BuzzFeed News that highlighted books questioning vaccines available on the platform. Amazon was quick to respond when contacted by top Biden advisers regarding problematic books.

In an email dated March 12, 2021, an Amazon official mentioned feeling pressure from the White House Taskforce to reduce the visibility of books critical of the vaccine. In anticipation of the March 9 meeting at the White House, Amazon’s talking points included clarifying whether White House officials were requesting the removal of books or were more focused on search results and order placement.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, it is acknowledged that the vaccine does not guarantee immunity from illness or virus transmission. Medical professionals have identified myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, as a recognized complication of the vaccine, particularly among adolescents and young men.

