Iran’s UN Ambassador Admits Tehran’s Support For Palestinian Terror Groups

In a startling admission, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, disclosed that Tehran is providing weapons, training, and empowerment to Palestinian terror groups. Speaking to NBC Nightly News, Iravani detailed Iran’s support for proxy militias in the region, stating, “In the case of Palestine, we’re sending arms, we’re training them and empowering them.”

Iravani elaborated on Iran’s broader engagement in the region, noting coordination, cooperation, consultation, and potential financing with other resistance factions. He indicated that strikes by Tehran-backed militias across the region could cease if a lasting ceasefire were achieved in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing Iran’s willingness to support such a truce if it enabled the rehabilitation of the enclave.

Regarding hostage negotiations, Iravani asserted that success hinges on the acceptance of Hamas’s conditions by “the other side,” which include a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Addressing US allegations of Iran’s involvement in supplying advanced weaponry to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Iravani denied Tehran’s direct role. He insisted that the rebel group operates independently, conducting attacks on shipping in the Red Sea without orders from Iran.

