H”YD: IDF Reservist Dies Of Gazan Fungal Infection After Drug Rushed To Israel

Chanan Drori, H’yd, a reserve soldier who was seriously injured in Gaza about a month and a half ago by an RPG and contracted a dangerous fungal infection, passed away on Wednesday morning at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

Chanan, 26, z’l, who was about to get engaged, left behind his parents and three brothers.

He was a resident of the yishuv of Psagot in Binyamin.

An experimental antifungal drug obtained from Ireland with the help of the Pfizer company was rushed to Israel, arriving on Sunday, but sadly it was too late.

Binyamin Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said: “I knew Chanan as a dear neighbor. We lost a charming young man who had a good heart and a sense of humor – a brilliant man. We embrace the whole family and dear parents Tali and Roni. We’ll daven that he be a meilitz yosher for us.”

Chanan, z’l, was the second IDF soldier to die of a fungal infection contracted in Gaza. A soldier passed away in December after he was injured in Gaza and contracted the fungus. At the time, about a dozen additional IDF soldiers were diagnosed with the fungus but Baruch Hashem recovered.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)