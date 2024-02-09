Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Discovers And Destroys Hamas Rocket Launcher Near Daycare And Mosque In Khan Younis


The IDF on Friday reported a significant find by the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade – a Hamas-operated rocket launcher placed perilously close to a children’s daycare and a mosque, posing a direct threat to civilian areas. The launcher, which was armed and aimed towards Israel, was subsequently destroyed to neutralize the potential danger it posed.

During their operations in Khan Younis, the IDF reservists also uncovered a Hamas tunnel situated beneath a water facility, highlighting for the umpteenth time Hamas’s  use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes. Inside this tunnel, two Hamas fighters were encountered and killed by the IDF.

YWN World Headquarters – NYC



