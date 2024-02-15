LIARS LYING AGAIN: Al Jazeera Denies It Employs Hamas Members

Al Jazeera, which was recently outed by Israel as having a “journalist” on its staff who is also a Hamas commander, has issued a statement denying the allegations.

“The Network condemns the accusations against its journalists and recalls Israel’s long record of lies and fabrication of evidence through which it seeks to hide its heinous crimes,” Al Jazeera said in a statement that might as well have been written by Hamas itself.

“At a time when its correspondents and field crews are making great sacrifices to cover what is happening in Gaza, Al Jazeera’s employment policies stipulate that employees are not to engage in any political affiliations that may affect their professionalism, and to adhere to the controls and directives contained in the Network’s code of ethics and code of conduct,” Al Jazeera added.

“Al Jazeera ensures that all its journalists and correspondents adhere to the editorial standards.”

Of course it does. Except for the employee here and there (and there and there) who happen to be terrorists.

