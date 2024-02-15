U.S. Considering Slapping Sanctions On Ben Gvir And Smotrich

The US is considering imposing sanctions on Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The proposed sanctions are reportedly part of a broader package aimed at addressing concerns over the actions of the two right-wing ministers, both influential figures within Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Tensions between the US and Israel have escalated, primarily due to Washington’s opposition to Israel’s potential military intervention in Rafah. Despite calls for restraint from the US, Netanyahu told President Joe Biden earlier in the week that he is going ahead with the plan.

In addition to targeting Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, US officials revealed to the Wall Street Journal a broader plan to reverse several pro-Israeli policies implemented by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. These policies include the 2020 decision to designate goods from the West Bank’s Area C as “made in Israel.”

The White House previously opted for a targeted approach, issuing a special presidential order against four Israelis allegedly involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)