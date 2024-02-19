Enemy Drone Explodes On Moshav Next To The Kinneret

A drone exploded in an open area on the moshav of Arbel next to the Kinneret on Monday morning.

Israel Police officers who arrived at the scene found a crater in the ground formed by the explosion and the remains of a drone. Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the explosion and no property was damaged.

Some of the drone parts were found near a children’s kindergarten, Ynet reported.

Initially, there was speculation that the projectile was possibly an IDF drone that malfunctioned but that possibility has been ruled out and it is believed that the drone was launched from Lebanon.

The IDF and Israel Police are investigating the incident.

Nitzan Peleg, the head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, said: “Our educational institution’s security guard was in the area and heard an explosion. He drove towards the site and saw a projectile that looked like a drone and a crater created by the fall.”

Following the explosion, a statement from Israel Police said: “A short time ago there was a report of an explosion in the Lower Galil area. Large forces from the Northern District arrived at the scene and found remains of an item whose origin is still unclear. Police and bomb sappers are now isolating the scene and searching for further remnants in order to eliminate further risk to the public. We call on the residents to avoid arriving at the scene and not to approach or touch the remains of items that may contain explosive material.”

The IDF confirmed the incident early Monday afternoon and reported that troops carried out a number of strikes against Hezbollah targets over the past 24 hours.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)