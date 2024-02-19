NO BREAK FROM HATE: As War Rages In Gaza, Yair Lapid Still Focused On Attacking Charedim

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has put forward a revised draft law aimed at enforcing military and civil service obligations among Charedim, telling members of his Yesh Atid party that the stipulations of his proposal “will lead to a real equality of the burden.”

“The state simply cannot continue to transfer funds to those who evade service,” Lapid argued. “The new law will be clear and simple: those who evade will not receive money, those who do not serve in the army or civil service will not receive allowances from the state.”

“Whoever enlists, the state will do everything to make it easier for him and help him,” he added, and suggested that that the incorporation of Charedim into military service could negate the necessity for proposed extensions of mandatory service and reserve duty periods.

