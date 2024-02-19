Gazans Receiving Texts Offering Rewards For Information Leading IDF To Hostages

Gazans have begun receiving text messages promising financial rewards in exchange for valuable information regarding hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups within Gaza. A message circulating on Palestinian social media platforms urges individuals to contribute any knowledge they might have about the hostages or their captors, hinting at a significant monetary reward and a brighter future for their families.

“Are you interested in a better future for your family, and in a handsome financial reward? Do you have information about the hostages or who is holding them? Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at the following number,” the message says.

Accompanying the text are links for alternative communication methods with the sender, as well as a link displaying images of the hostages, aiming to jog the memory or conscience of potential informants.

The origin of these messages, presumably from a faction of Israel’s security apparatus, remains unconfirmed, but it is similar – and more direct – to Israel’s previous approach of dispersing leaflets over Gaza, offering rewards for details on the whereabouts of hostages.

Current estimates suggest that 130 Oct. 7 hostages remain in Gaza, though not all of them are alive. 105 hostages were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November, and Israeli forces have managed to rescue three hostages alive, while also recovering the bodies of 11 individuals, which includes three hostages tragically killed by mistake after they escaped from their Hamas captors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)