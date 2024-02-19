Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Study: Israelis Use 3 Times The Amount of Sedatives Since Oct. 7th


A recent study by the Israeli Center for Addictions (ICA) reveals a dramatic increase in the use of sedatives and sleeping pills among Israelis since October 7th, nearly three times the previous rate, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the study, 26% of adults in Israel use addictive substances such as alcohol, drugs, and prescription sedatives and sleep aids.

Additionally, the study showed that 50% of those who witnessed the October 7th atrocities, including members of the security and rescue forces, increased their use of addictive substances.

Those whose lives were disturbed by being evacuated from their homes in the south and the north are also experiencing higher levels of mental stress, with 33% of evacuees using an increased amount of addictive substances.

The findings apply to all strata of the population, regardless of age, socioeconomic status and gender.

According to Professor Shaul Lev-Ran, co-founder of the ICA, the data raises a red flag of a significant portion of the population in distress and solutions should be sought.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GREAT IDEA: Rashida Tlaib Urges Michigan Democrats To Vote “Uncommitted” In Protest Of Joe Biden

CHILLING FOOTAGE: IDF Uncovers Video Of Kidnapped Bibas Family Being Brought To Khan Younis On Oct. 7

DEBUNKED: Picture Purportedly Showing Yahye Sinwar In IDF Custody Unfortunately Isn’t Actually Him

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE: Mentions Navalny Death, Makes It About Himself

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Troops In Face-To-Face Battle With Terrorist In Gaza Building

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network