Study: Israelis Use 3 Times The Amount of Sedatives Since Oct. 7th

A recent study by the Israeli Center for Addictions (ICA) reveals a dramatic increase in the use of sedatives and sleeping pills among Israelis since October 7th, nearly three times the previous rate, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the study, 26% of adults in Israel use addictive substances such as alcohol, drugs, and prescription sedatives and sleep aids.

Additionally, the study showed that 50% of those who witnessed the October 7th atrocities, including members of the security and rescue forces, increased their use of addictive substances.

Those whose lives were disturbed by being evacuated from their homes in the south and the north are also experiencing higher levels of mental stress, with 33% of evacuees using an increased amount of addictive substances.

The findings apply to all strata of the population, regardless of age, socioeconomic status and gender.

According to Professor Shaul Lev-Ran, co-founder of the ICA, the data raises a red flag of a significant portion of the population in distress and solutions should be sought.

