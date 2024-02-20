Israel Denies Report That Sinwar Fled To Egypt Via Tunnels Along With Hostages

Israeli officials on Tuesday denied a report by the Saudi news agency Elaph that Israeli security officials believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fled to Egypt via tunnels in Rafah, along with other leaders, including his brother Muhammed.

The report, which quoted only one source, added that the Israeli security officials expressed concerns that Hamas leaders who escaped to Egypt took Israeli hostages along with them.

According to the same source, for several years, Israel has been monitoring eight main tunnels between Rafah and Egypt that are large enough to transport cars and small trucks and through which weapons, missiles, and

various Iranian technologies were transferred to the Gaza Strip. The tunnels were also used to send terrorists for training in Iran and Lebanon.

According to the same source, the tunnels that connect Rafah to Egypt were the main way Iranian weapons were transported to the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also said on Tuesday that it has no information that Sinwar escaped the Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)