IDF Launches Probe Into Its Operational Failures Leading Up To October 7 Massacre

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced that the military will initiate an investigation into its operational failures leading up to the Hamas-led massacre on October 7. The investigation will involve high-ranking commanders across various units, signaling a comprehensive approach to identifying and rectifying the lapses.

The investigation will encompass the Operations Directorate, Southern Command, Gaza Division, and the prestigious Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 8200. Each unit is tasked with conducting an introspective probe into their operations by the end of the current month.

The full investigation is expected to last several months, a timeframe that may extend due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

This internal military probe is distinct from external examinations of the army’s actions prior to the October 7 incident, which are presently on hold. The primary objective of the IDF’s internal inquiries is to derive operational insights and improvements, deliberately excluding any examination of the political leadership’s policies.

Halevi has also approved the resumption of senior command appointments, which had been suspended since the October onslaught. The upcoming weeks will see the appointment of new brigadier generals and colonels to key positions, including division and brigade commanders, as well as senior department heads. Future discussions will determine the placement of lieutenant colonels and majors, though positions deemed “sensitive” in relation to the ongoing investigations will not see new appointments at this time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)