IDF Withdraws 646th Brigade From Gaza, Signaling Nearing End Of Khan Younis Operations

The IDF says it recently completed the withdrawal of the 646th Brigade, their last reserve brigade, from the Gaza Strip, signaling the nearing end of its offensive in Khan Younis, a key focus of recent military efforts.

The 646th Brigade, a reserve paratroopers unit, has been active in various parts of Gaza, including central regions and, more recently, Khan Younis in the south. During their activities, the combat soldiers eliminated many terrorists, located weapons and destroyed a strategic underground tunnel route of the Hamas terrorist organization that crosses through the Gaza Strip from north to south.

With the beginning of the ground operation, the brigade combat team operated on terror targets in the area of ​​the central camps, in Bureij, Nuseirat and the “Towers” neighborhood belonging to Hamas operatives. At the end of their mission in the central camps, they continued to operate in the southern Gaza Strip in the Khan Yunis area. In their activity, they completed an operation in the “Abasan” area, in which they eliminated a large number of terrorists and located and confiscated large quantities of weapons. During the operation dozens of terrorists who hid within the civilian population were detained.

The brigade completed its mission in the Gaza Strip last week.

This withdrawal is part of a broader strategy to reduce the presence of reservist forces in Gaza, shifting the ongoing combat responsibilities to the standing army. In doing so, officials are attempting to mitigate the economic impact on Israel by allowing reservists to return to civilian life, thereby aiding in the country’s economic recovery. Additionally, it provides the soldiers with a necessary respite in anticipation of potential future deployments, given the expectation of continued conflict in Gaza throughout the year and concerns over escalating tensions in the north with Hezbollah.

Despite the conclusion of the main offensive in Khan Younis, IDF officials have indicated that operations in the region are not yet fully complete, and the exact timeline for the completion of their remaining objectives remains undetermined.

