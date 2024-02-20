Enemy Drone Falls In Yard Of Regional Council Head In Northern Israel [Video]

A Hezbollah drone fell in the yard of Moshe Davidovich, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council in the western Galil near Akko in northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

Davidovich, who last week warned the government to wake up following the Hezbollah attack on Tzfas, stated: “If this isn’t a war, then what is it? A kite competition in the neighborhood? This isn’t an escalation – it’s a war.”

“The enemy has moved to targeting the leadership on the way to targeting all residents – wherever they may be. Hezbollah is cracking our defenses, penetrating our skies, and threatening our lives. And we – are silent, tolerant, evacuating the area.”

“We need to put an end to the situation in the north before they announce the death of the north. I call on the Cabinet and the prime minister – come to the north and comprehend what is happening.”

On Monday morning, a Hezbollah drone exploded in an open area on the moshav of Arbel next to the Kinneret.

According to the Hebrew-language intelligence blog IntelliTimes, the drone that crashed “looks more like a rogue weapon developed by Iran than a UAV.”

זה נראה יותר כמו חימוש משוטט שפיתחה איראן מאשר כלי טיס בלתי מאויש pic.twitter.com/i80pwYX2ok — אינטלי טיימס – إنتل تايمز – Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) February 20, 2024

