El Al Offers Free Flights For IDF Soldiers To Vacation Spots In Europe

In a gesture of appreciation for the dedication and service of IDF soldiers amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, El Al has announced a special initiative to gift free plane tickets to various European destinations. This initiative is part of the airline’s commitment to supporting the national effort and expressing gratitude towards those who have played a crucial role in the country’s defense during these challenging times.

“As a company that enlisted in the national effort at the very beginning of the war, we feel it is our obligation to give back to those who contributed to the country and our defense during this period,” El Al said in a statement.

The offer is extended to soldiers who have served in either regular or reserve capacities for 30 days or more since October 7. To be eligible for a free ticket, soldiers must be members of El Al’s “Matmid” frequent flyer program. Those not already enrolled in this free membership can join at any time to take advantage of the offer.

Included in the ticket package are a pre-selected seat and luggage allowance, ensuring that soldiers can travel comfortably to their chosen destination. The tickets are valid for flights departing from Israel between May 5, 2024, and February 17, 2025, giving soldiers a wide window to plan their trips.

Eligible destinations for this special offer include sought-after European cities and vacation spots such as Zurich, Switzerland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Vienna, Austria; Thessaloniki or Athens, Greece; Paphos or Larnaca, Cyprus; Budapest, Hungary; and Bucharest, Romania. This initiative by El Al not only honors the valor and service of IDF soldiers but also provides them with a well-deserved opportunity to relax and explore new cultures.

