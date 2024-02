The IDF announced on Wednesday morning that an additional soldier lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza.

He has been identified as Staff Sgt. Avraham Wovagen HY’D, 21, of the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, from Netanya.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza began to 237 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 576.

Additionally, three IDF soldiers were seriously injured fighting Hamas on Tuesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)