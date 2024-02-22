Virulent Flu Strain Raging In Israel: 3 Children In Serious Condition

There is currently a virulent strain of flu spreading in Israel and according to the Health Ministry, there is an all-time high number of cases.

Many people have been hospitalized due to flu complications, mainly pneumonia, including adults and children.

Three children are hospitalized in serious condition, including a six-month-old baby, who is being treated in the NICU at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl is in serious condition at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera and a six-year-old is hospitalized at Schneider Children’s Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

There are also many children in less severe conditions hospitalized due to flu complications in hospitals across Israel.

The predominant strain this year, accounting for over 50% of cases is Influenza A.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)