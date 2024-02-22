HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Ezrachi and HaGaon HaRav Rafael Abuchatzeira to Address Amud HaYomi Siyumim in South America and Mexico

“There has never been anything like this in South America! The size, the scope, and most importantly the excited anticipation for the first ever Amud HaYomi siyum on Masechta Brachos is just off the charts!” exclaimed Rabbi Daniel Cohen-Talgum, Dirshu’s South American Director. The excitement permeating Argentina, where the siyum will be held, as well as in Brazil, Panama and even Venezuela, is just amazing.

The siyum on Masechta Brachos in Amud HaYomi and Masechta Bava Kama in the Daf HaYomi program to be held on 25 Adar 1/March 5 will be held at the Luna Park stadium, a stadium that holds more than 5,000 people, is the largest single Torah venue ever seen in South America.

The fact that HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Ezrachi, shlita, venerated Rosh Yeshiva at the Mir Yeshiva in Yerushalayim, will be travelling from Eretz Yisrael expressly to deliver the keynote address, and HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Rafael Abuchatzeirah, shlita, will give a main address, have filled South American Torah Jewry with a tremendous feeling of excitement and anticipation.

The siyum in Argentina is not the only siyum being held for the Spanish speaking community. In addition to the 5,000 Jews who will gather in Argentina, there will also be a large siyum on Masechta Brachos in Amud HaYomi and Masechta Bava Kama in the Daf HaYomi, in Mexico, with an expected attendance of more than 1,000 people. That siyum, to be held on 23 Adar 1/March 3 at the Hotel Camino Real Polanco Hall, in Mexico City, will also be attended by Rav Ezrachi and Rav Abuchatzeira and the enthusiastic eagerness in Mexico in both the Ashkenazic and Sephardic communities is something to behold.

The siyum in Mexico will feature many highlights. Aside from the two visiting Gedolei Yisrael, Rav Ezrachi and Rav Abuchatzeira, the siyum will be addressed by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Bezalel, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Porat Yosef of Yerushalayim, and numerous local Rabbanim.

Rav Cohen-Talgum relates, “This season in South America is one when many are on vacation. Initially, I was a bit worried about making the siyum to coincide with the end of Masechta Brachos because I knew that so many people would be away. Perhaps there would not be such a large turnout. Despite my worries, however, I am amazed! Why? Because despite everything, we can’t sell tickets fast enough! Shuls from all over the country are turning to us,” Rav Cohen-Talgum continues, awed, “even shuls whose members one would not automatically associate with intensive limud haTorah. I realize that when it comes to Torah, you don’t have to sell anything. Torah sells itself.

“South America is sold on Dirshu!”