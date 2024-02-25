Seriously Injured Pregnant Woman: “I Called Out Shema Yisrael & He Shot Me”

Adi Zohar, the 30-year-old pregnant woman who was seriously injured in the Ma’ale Adumim terror attack on Thursday, spoke to the press from her hospital room in Shaare Tzedek Hospital on Sunday about the moments of horror and the incredible neis she experienced.

“Baruch Hashem, I’m slowly recovering,” she said. “I feel like I experienced a huge neis and I want to focus on that. I got my life back.”

She recounted the moments of the attack: “This is a road I travel on a daily basis, to work. I was standing in traffic, talking on the phone when I noticed that the car in front of me suddenly rammed into the car in front of it. I told my aunt that there was a strange accident – and then within seconds, the terrorist got out of the car, like a madman. I saw his gun straight away. I started shouting to my aunt that they’re going to shoot me and I have no way to avoid it.”

“The terrorist looked at me and I at him. I tried to crawl into my seat as I was thinking about my unborn baby. I said ‘Shema Israel’ and he shot me. Within seconds, I saw that my shirt was soaked with blood. I didn’t feel the bullet. I got out and tried to run away. Later in the videos, I saw that he was close to me. I crawled on the floor, trying to reach other cars. Because I was on all fours, they didn’t open the door for me.”

“A wonderful woman opened the door for me and I calmly told her: ‘There was a terror attack, I’m pregnant, they shot me, call an ambulance. The ambulance took a long time to arrive because of the traffic jams. I called my husband to update him – and what I remember after that is the hospital.”

“I experienced a neis. I’m still here, I’m talking to you. The bullet hit a very dangerous place but my baby and I are alive and that’s what matters. Everyone talks about the moments before death and that’s how I felt – that this was my last moment, I thought about the fact that my son is only two years old and will have to grow up without me.”

“Hashem was with me in every moment. The fact that I didn’t lose consciousness saved my baby. In retrospect, one of the doctors told me that the fact that I didn’t lose consciousness helped me. I am a very hysterical person in my everyday life but at that moment I was calm.”

“I share in the grief of the family of the murdered victim. Thank you to everyone for your support. I still have a long road ahead of me.”

