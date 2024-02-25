Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu: “I Can’t Stop Thinking About Avigayil”


“When I fight for Israel’s position to world leaders and during interviews with international media, I can’t stop thinking about 4-year-old Avigayil,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday.

“Avigayil was abducted by Hamas on October 7th. With much effort, we freed her and returned her to Israel.”

“Her brother and sister hid in their house in Kfar Azza inside a locked closet for 12 hours while Hamas terrorists were killing Israelis on their yishuv. Their mother was murdered in the room next to them, right outside the closet. Their father was murdered outside the house.”

“Avigayil and her siblings are now growing up with their extended family. Her uncle and aunt became her parents.”

“When people speak against Israel’s right to defend itself, I think of 4-year-old Avigayil and her brother Michael and her sister Amelia. After the October 7th massacre, I am not willing to compromise on anything less than a total victory that will ensure the return of all our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the assurance that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel.”

“We will fight together, and B’ezras Hashem, we’ll win together.”

Avigayil with her grandparents and aunt and uncle at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center, on November 27, 2023. (Schneider Children’s Medical Center)

