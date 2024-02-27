The Challenges For IDF Soldiers Returning From War

When IDF soldiers return wounded and maimed from battling terrorists in the Gaza Strip, their fighting days end but a new battle begins. As they grapple with their new realities and struggle to regain a semblance of order and functionality in their lives, they are all but forgotten, the eyes of world Jewry remaining steadfastly on the warriors in Gaza.

This is where Darchei Miriam steps in, paving a path of courage, resilience, and compassionate support for the broken soldiers whose lives have been forever altered and whose sacrifice will last with them for a lifetime.

Dedicated to aiding IDF soldiers injured in the Gaza Strip, Darchei Miriam stands as a beacon of hope, providing not just care but a pathway to a new life for those who have sacrificed so much for their country.



With injuries ranging from the physical to the psychological, the journey towards recovery is often daunting. Recognizing this, Darchei Miriam offers a holistic support system that addresses the needs of these brave individuals at every stage of their recovery.

From the outset, Darchei Miriam ensures that while in the hospital, soldiers are met with more than just medical care. The organization provides fresh, nutritious meals to help with physical recovery, alongside emotional and psychological support to bolster the spirits of these heroes.

But Darchei Miriam’s support doesn’t end at the hospital exit. For those whose lives have been irrevocably altered by severe injuries, Darchei Miriam provides essential aid, equipment, and services designed to facilitate a seamless transition to civilian life.

Darchei Miriam heard the soldiers’ silent cry and jumped into action. Will you?