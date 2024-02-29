H’YD: Ba’al Chessed HaRav Yitzchak Zeiger Was Murdered At Eli Gas Station

The identity of one of the victims of the Eli terror attack on Thursday was revealed as HaRav Yitzchak Zeiger, H’YD, 57.

HaRav Zeiger, z’l, a resident of the yishuv of Psagot for 30 years, was a husband, father of three, grandfather of two, and a volunteer for ZAKA, United Hatzalah, Israel Police, and many other organizations.

When the war broke out in Gaza, he volunteered for reserve duty despite his age and served up to two weeks ago.

The terrorist shot him as he was filling up his car at the gas station. HaRav Zeiger had time to pull out his gun but was murdered before he could return fire.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, knocked on the family’s door and informed the niftar’s wife, Shlomit, of the bitter news together with a social worker.

“My heart is filled with endless sorrow,” Dagan said. “Yitzchak, H’yd was a very dear friend, someone who loved people with every fiber of his soul. There is almost no organization in Israel that he didn’t volunteer for, he did chessed on the yishuv, he always stopped his car to give rides to people, invited people to his home, loved Eretz Yisrael with all his heart and was proud to live in Shavei Shomron.”

ZAKA issued a statement saying: “A man of chessed shel emes with all his heart, one of the veteran ZAKA volunteers who was moser nefesh for kavod hameis day and night to bring Jews to kever Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)