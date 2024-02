The second victim of the Eli terror attack on Thursday evening was identified as Uriah Hartum, z’l, a resident of the Dolev yishuv in Binyamin.

Uriah, H’yd, a talmid of the yeshivah high school in Shomriyah, left behind his grieving parents and five siblings.

His parents, Gadi and Naama, said: “Uriah was a pure soul. We were zocheh to raise a tzaddik kodesh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)