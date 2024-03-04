Hamas Claims It Doesn’t Know Which Hostages Are Still Alive

In an interview with the BBC today, Basim Naim, a member of Hamas’ politburo, claimed that the terror organization is unable to provide a list of living hostages because it lacks access to accurate information.

“We didn’t until now submit any list…it is now impossible to know exactly who is still alive and who has been killed because of the Israeli bombardment or who has been killed because of starvation because of the Israeli blockade,” Naim said from Istanbul.

Naim said the hostages are being held in different areas by various groups, making it difficult for Hamas to gather accurate information.

He reiterated the organization’s demand for a ceasefire and said Hamas will not agree to a deal without an end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)