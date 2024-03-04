Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Claims It Doesn’t Know Which Hostages Are Still Alive


In an interview with the BBC today, Basim Naim, a member of Hamas’ politburo, claimed that the terror organization is unable to provide a list of living hostages because it lacks access to accurate information.

“We didn’t until now submit any list…it is now impossible to know exactly who is still alive and who has been killed because of the Israeli bombardment or who has been killed because of starvation because of the Israeli blockade,” Naim said from Istanbul.

Naim said the hostages are being held in different areas by various groups, making it difficult for Hamas to gather accurate information.

He reiterated the organization’s demand for a ceasefire and said Hamas will not agree to a deal without an end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Wannabe Prime Minister Meets With Wannabe President

SMOKING GUN: IDF Publishes Audio Of UNRWA Teachers Discussing Their Participation In Oct. 7 Attacks

NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger Launches Bid For Seat In State Assembly

HEART-WRENCHING: Audio Released Of 3 Hostages Shouting For Help Before Being Mistakenly Killed By IDF

FACES OF EVIL: Shin Bet Nabs Arabs Who Prepped 100 Explosives For Multi-Casualty Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network