WRITING WAS ON THE WALL: Meron Inquiry Places Personal Blame On Netanyahu, Police Chief, & Other Senior Officals

The state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster publicized its conclusions on Wednesday, almost three years after the Meron disaster in which 45 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

The committee charged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with personal responsibility for the disaster: “Based on all the materials and evidence presented to us and our direct impression of them, our conclusion is that there is a reasonable basis for determining that Netanyahu knew that the Kever Rashbi site had been improperly managed for years and that this could create a risk for the crowds of visitors to the site, especially on Lag B’Omer. Even if, for the sake of caution, we assume that Netanyahu had no actual knowledge of the matter, under the circumstances he should have known it. The prime minister has the responsibility to proactively identify, on his own accord or via means on his behalf, issues that require the attention of his office and, if necessary, his intervention, especially regarding human lives. Surely this duty is required after the Carmel [fire] disaster and what was said about it in the State Comptroller’s report. In the circumstances described, the prime minister should have identified the need to take care of the Kever Rashbi site, as it was an issue of this type; if not from the beginning, certainly after the issue repeatedly arose in a way that clearly indicated that the problems related to it had not been resolved and continued to endanger human lives.”

“Since we came to the general conclusion that Netanyahu knew, or at the very least should have known, about the improper management of the Kever Rashbi site and the risks it posed to visitors to the site, he should have acted to correct things. The steps he took in this regard were unsatisfactory. This is especially so considering that he was aware that government decisions made in the matter were not implemented.”

However, the report did not make any recommendations on removing or limiting Netanyahu from his position now or in the future.

The committee recommended that Police Chief Kobi Shabtai terminate his position, but considering the current security, it recommended that the government determine the appropriate date for his termination.

The committee also held Shimon Lavi, commander of the Northern District of the Israel Police at the time of the disaster, personally responsible. The committee stated that Lavi accepted responsibility immediately after the incident and that he later resigned from his position. In doing so, the committee believed, Lavi acted as expected of a commander and according to the values of the police command. The committee noted that Lavi, as of June 30, 2023, no longer serves in the police. Considering the aforementioned, the committee decided to limit itself to determining the findings and conclusions as detailed in the report.

The committee also imposed personal responsibility for the disaster on then-public security minister Amir Ohana [Likud] and recommended that he not be appointed to the position of public security minister in the future, as well as placing personal responsibility on Rabbi Yaakov Avitan (Shas), the minister of religious services at the time of the disaster, and recommended that in light of the findings regarding his performance, he not be appointed to the position of minister in the Israeli government again.

The committee stated regarding the director of the National Center for the Development of the Holy Places in Israel, Yosef Schweinger: “The committee held Schweinger personally responsible and believed that the findings in his case are particularly serious. The committee recommended that Schweinger immediately end his tenure as director of the National Center for the Development of the Holy Places and that he not be employed in any position related to Lag B’Omer or the Meron complex.”

The committee stated regarding Rav Shmuel Rabinovitch, the Rav of the Holy Places: “Taking into account the totality of the circumstances in which he acted, and the actions that Rav Rabinovitch took to improve the situation… the committee decided not to impose personal responsibility on Rav Rabinovitch.”

The members of the committee wrote: “The Meron disaster could and should have been prevented. The writing was on the wall long before the disaster happened – in very large and clear letters, but they remained there without any response. The possible dire result was also known. As in a Greek tragedy, the end was known in advance. It was unknown when it would happen, on whose watch, or in which part of the site. It was impossible to know what price would be exacted, how many people would pay with their lives and health, and how many families would be left broken – but it was clear that the disaster would come.”

“The writing that was on the wall had been known to many for many years. This disaster could have been prevented, and it was our duty to prevent it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)