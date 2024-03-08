IDF Strikes Back at Gaza After Rocket Attacks on Sderot and Nachal Oz

In response to last night’s rocket fire on the southern city of Sderot and the nearby community of Nahal Oz, the IDF launched a series of retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, they struck the areas from which the rockets were fired within several minutes of the attacks, as well as a weapons depot where the rockets used in the attack on Nahal Oz were likely stored. Additionally, they hit a tunnel shaft, a building used by Hamas, and rocket launchers that were spotted after the attack on Sderot.

The IDF also reports continued success in their offensive in the Khan Younis suburb of al-Qarara, where the Bislamach Brigade has killed 15 gunmen and located tunnel shafts in the past day. Nearby, in the Hamad Town residential complex, the 7th Armored Brigade destroyed several rocket launchers and called in an airstrike against two gunmen spotted coming out of a weapons depot. The Givati Brigade located weapons and killed and captured several Hamas operatives, while the Commando Brigade raided the neighborhood’s high-rise towers, killing gunmen in close-quarters combat and capturing others who surrendered.

In central Gaza, the Nachal Brigade killed 15 Hamas gunmen over the past day, including with sniper fire and by calling in airstrikes.

