IDF Investigation Clears Troops of Firing on Humanitarian Aid Convoy in Gaza City

An investigation by the IDF into a deadly incident in Gaza City last month has found that Israeli troops did not open fire on a humanitarian aid convoy, contrary to claims by Hamas.

According to the military probe, shots were fired at several Gazans who moved towards soldiers and a tank at an IDF checkpoint, endangering troops. The investigation found that most of the casualties were caused by a stampede and being run over by the supply vehicles, while gunmen also opened fire in the area as they looted the supplies.

Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of IDF Southern Command, presented the report to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday, the IDF statement says. The military says it will continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and has reiterated its commitment to enabling the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and improving existing systems.

The incident, in which dozens of Palestinians were killed as they swarmed humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza City, sparked global condemnation of Israel, with countries once again taking Hamas at its word and not waiting for facts to emerge.

The IDF says it will continue to work to improve the systems in place to enable the transfer of aid to those in need in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)