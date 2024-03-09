SUPPORT FOR HAMAS: Israel Slams Canada, Sweden For Resuming Funding To UNRWA

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Motzei Shabbos condemning the decisions of Canada and Sweden to restore funding to the UNWRA.

“The decisions by Canada and Sweden to restore funding to UNRWA – after having received the intelligence-based information about the organization’s employees who participated in the 7 October massacre and prior to the completion of the work of the investigative bodies and the publication of their findings – is a serious mistake that constitutes tacit agreement and support by the governments of Canada and Sweden to continuing to ignore the involvement of UNRWA employees in terrorist activity,” the statement said.

“The return to funding UNRWA will not change the fact that the organization is part of the problem and will not be part of the solution in the Gaza Strip.”

“Israel calls on the governments of Canada and Sweden to stop the funding and not to support an organization whose ranks include hundreds of members of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Sixteen countries, including the US and the US, halted their funding to the UNWRA after Israel released information about 12 UNWRA employees who took part in the October 7th massacre. Israel later published information about two more employees of the agency that took part in the assault and also said that 450 UNWRA employees are members of terror groups.

Canada and Sweden announced it was restoring funding to the agency over the weekend after promises from the UN and UNWRA for “accountability and reforms.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)