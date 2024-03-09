HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak: “If They Force Bochurim To Enlist, We’ll Leave The Country”

Israel’s Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef delivered a sharp message to the country’s political leadership on Motzei Shabbos regarding the public debate on drafting yeshivah bochurim.

The Rav’s statements were made on the background of the Supreme Court’s decision to force the government to explain why Chareidim shouldn’t be drafted to the IDF and the resulting political debate on the matter.

Speaking at his weekly shiur, the Rav said: “Shevet Levi is exempt from the army – they won’t take them no matter what happens. If they force us to enlist – we’ll buy tickets and all travel abroad.”

“They need to understand this – the secular people who don’t understand. They need to understand that without Torah, without kollelim, without yeshivos – the army wouldn’t be successful. The army is only successful in the zechus of Bnei Torah, the soldiers are successful in the zechus of Bnei Torah.”

“Rabbosai, everyone needs to say this with pride – ‘ויגבה לבו בדרכי ה’ – yes, we’re oisek b’Torah, the Torah is what protects us.”

Last week, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman said that “we won’t agree to anything regarding the recruitment of bnei yeshivos. And nothing will help them! No one is the ba’al habayis to be mevateir on the Torah – nothing will help them. And Hakadosh Baruch Hu will have mercy on us.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)