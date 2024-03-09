Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Mossad: Hamas Aims To Ignite Region on Ramadan, Does Not Want Deal


A statement from the Mossad released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Motzei Shabbos said that Hamas is not interested in a hostage release deal, preferring to inflame the region on Ramadan.

“Mossad Director David Barnea met yesterday with CIA Director William Burns in the framework of the relentless effort to advance an additional deal for the release of the hostages,” the statement said.

“At this stage, Hamas is holding to its position as if it was uninterested in a deal and is striving to ignite the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip.”

“It should be emphasized that the contacts and cooperation with the mediators are ongoing in an effort to narrow the gaps and advance agreements.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



