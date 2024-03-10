HAS HE HEARD OF KOLLEL? Lapid Says Charedim Would Need Jobs If They Move Abroad

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid continued his attack on Charedim and specifically Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s declaration that Charedim would “go abroad” if forcibly enlisted in the IDF, saying that they would find it difficult to adjust to life outside of Israel.
“If the Charedim go abroad, they will find that the ultra-Orthodox there work for a living, not even dreaming that someone will finance them,” Lapid told Army Radio.
Lapid’s comments were met with criticism from Shas, which accused him of “inciting against the Charedi community.”
In response, Lapid released a statement arguing that the enlistment of 66,000 Charedi youth would result in 105 new battalions for the IDF.
Clearly, Lapid has no clue that there is an incredible number of Yungerleit sitting and learning in the United States. Not to mention that America loves to fund people who choose to be unemployed, especially migrants.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
This privileged white elitist bum never served a day in the IDF. Who is he to lecture others? Do as I say not as I do.
This is a pretty poorly thought-out article. There is a limit to how many men can be supported in a Kolel without government subsidies as are provided in Israel – and the last crack about supporting unemployed migrants is really I called for.
an Israeli Yid
The analogy between kollel yungerleit and, l’havdil, illegal, Third World trash is a bizoyon l’kavod haTorah that should be repudiated by anyone with a Yiddishe neshoma.
Everyone in Israel receives government aid not just charedis. It’s a socialist country. Almost every job in Israel other than hi tech is kept afloat by the govt one way or another. Everyone gets what we call Medicaid. Charedim love to work as entrepreneurs. Look at ny London Brussels etc. Israel’s economy does not support these kind of jobs. Fix your economy and you’ll see charedis will thrive. Also now is not the time to revamp the entire idf so as to make it work for cheredi families. Do that in times of peace.