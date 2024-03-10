HAS HE HEARD OF KOLLEL? Lapid Says Charedim Would Need Jobs If They Move Abroad

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid continued his attack on Charedim and specifically Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s declaration that Charedim would “go abroad” if forcibly enlisted in the IDF, saying that they would find it difficult to adjust to life outside of Israel.

“If the Charedim go abroad, they will find that the ultra-Orthodox there work for a living, not even dreaming that someone will finance them,” Lapid told Army Radio.

Lapid’s comments were met with criticism from Shas, which accused him of “inciting against the Charedi community.”

In response, Lapid released a statement arguing that the enlistment of 66,000 Charedi youth would result in 105 new battalions for the IDF.

Clearly, Lapid has no clue that there is an incredible number of Yungerleit sitting and learning in the United States. Not to mention that America loves to fund people who choose to be unemployed, especially migrants.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)