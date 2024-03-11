Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Was Hamas’s No. 3 Marwan Issa Eliminated In An IDF Strike?


The IDF may have assassinated senior Hamas leader Marwan Issa in an airstrike in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos, Channel 12 News reported on Monday morning.

There were reports in Gaza on Sunday about IDF airstrikes in Nuseirat which left five dead and others injured but their identities are currently unknown. Hamas is investigating whether Issa, who was believed to be in hiding in Nuseirat, is among the dead.

Israeli security officials have not commented on the reports.

If Issa was eliminated, it would be the assassination of the most senior Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Channel 12 report, Issa, considered the No. 3 Hamas leader, is known as one of the most dangerous and cruel Hamas terrorists, responsible for the planning of numerous terror attacks in Israel. He maintained a low media profile over the years and rarely appeared in public.

Issa, 59, served as the deputy of Muhammad Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, and was responsible for communications between the military and political wings, a position that carries considerable power in both wings.

In January, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee published photos of Issa’s vacation home in Bureij in central Gaza featuring a swimming pool, grassy lawns, and luxurious furniture amid the war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Behind The Scenes Of The Incredible Neis: A Bracha From HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch

PREPARING FOR WAR IN NORTH: Israel Converts Underground Parking Lots Into Shelters

LONDON HAS FALLEN: Police Arrest Anti-Hamas Demonstrator At Pro-Terror Rally

Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim Opens Migrant Shelter In Queens

FIFTY BLOWOUTS! 5 Chaveirim Branches Respond To Massive Blowouts Incident In Manhattan [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network