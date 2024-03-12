Heartwarming Video: Yeshiva Bochurim Fulfill ‘V’Ahavtem Es HaGer’

A moving incident occurred in a yeshivah in Jerusalem when the bochurim collected money to buy a much-needed item for a Ger Tzedek who works in the yeshivah.

The ger, who lives in Givat Shaul, works in Yeshivas Romemus HaAdam in Sandhedria and used to get there every day on his electric bicycle. But a month ago, his bike was stolen and the bochurim saw how hard it was for him to get to the yeshivah on public transportation and how upset he was about the theft.

Two weeks ago, the bochurim decided to pool their money together and replace his bike. They managed to gather the needed sum of NIS 6,000 and make the purchase.

On Monday, Rosh Chodesh Adar, they surprised him with the gift and as seen in the video below, his face says it all.

