“US Should Help Topple Hamas And Not Israel’s Gov’t,” Senior Israeli Offical Says


A very senior Israeli official excoriated the Biden administration for the US intelligence report claiming that the Netanyahu government “may be in jeopardy.”

“We expect our friends to work to bring down the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel,” the official said in a statement issued to Channel 12.

“Those who elect the prime minister of Israel are the citizens of Israel and no one else.”

“Israel is not a protectorate of the U.S. but an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who elect the government.”

Apart from making unfounded claims about the stability of Israel’s democratically elected government, the 2024 intelligence report also discussed the threat Hamas poses to Israel and cast doubts that Israel can eradicate the terror group.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength and surprise Israeli forces,” the report stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



