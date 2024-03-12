The latest “Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community” claims that protests will bring down the Israeli government and replace Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The assessment suggests that Netanyahu’s opposition to postwar diplomacy with the Palestinian Authority and his hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues have eroded his support, leading to expected large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. The report implies that a more centrist government may be a possibility.

This claim emerged in a coordinated leak to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times on Monday evening. The assessment notes that Netanyahu’s approval has dropped during nationwide protests over his proposed judicial reforms and the October 7 terror attacks, but recent polls suggest that his support has recovered as he has led Israel to the edge of victory over Hamas while resisting international pressure.

However, some opposition parties have called for early elections, and reports have emerged that the Biden administration is seeking Israeli consultants to help topple Netanyahu’s coalition. Many observers suspect the Biden administration of working to bring down the Netanyahu government through a “color revolution.”

Polls suggest that the vast majority of Israelis support Netanyahu’s positions, opposing a Palestinian state, backing the continuation of the war until Hamas’s complete defeat, and preparing for possible war against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. Additionally, polls indicate that the vast majority of Americans support Netanyahu’s approach to the war and oppose Biden’s approach, which has sought to appease terror and dissenting left-wing and Muslim-American voters.

