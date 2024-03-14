THE REAL SHOMER YISROEL? McConnell Slams “Grotesque” And “Hypocritical” Schumer Demand For Israeli Elections [VIDEO]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped into Senate Minority Leader Chuck “Shomer Yisroel” Schumer on Thursday after Schumer called for new elections in Israel to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Schumer described as an “obstacle to peace”.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said, “The Jewish state of Israel deserves an ally that acts like one. The people of Israel, at home and in captivity, deserve America’s support, and Israel’s unity government and security cabinet deserve the deference befitting a sovereign, democratic country.”

McConnell continued, “The primary obstacles to peace in Israel’s region are genocidal terrorists like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who slaughter innocent people, and corrupt leaders of the Palestinian Authority who have repeatedly rejected peace deals from multiple Israeli governments. Foreign observers who cannot keep these clear distinctions ought to refrain from weighing in. It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel. This is unprecedented. We should not treat fellow democracies this way at all.”

McConnell added, “Make no mistake, the Democratic Party doesn’t have an anti-Bibi problem. It has an anti-Israel problem. Israel is not a colony of America whose leaders serve at the pleasure of the party in power in Washington. Only Israel’s citizens should have a say in who runs their government. This is the very definition of democracy and sovereignty. Either we respect their decisions or we disrespect their democracy.”

