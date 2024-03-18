Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Killed In Battle At Shifa Hospital


The IDF on Monday announced the death of a soldier killed in battle near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in northern Gaza early Monday morning.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Matan Vinogradov, H’YD, 20, from Jerusalem. He served in the Nachal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 250 and the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 593.

The IDF raided Shifa Hospital overnight Sunday after intelligence information showed that Hamas terrorists had returned to the hospital and were using it as a terror base.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



