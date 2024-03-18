New Hostage Talks To Be Held With Sinwar In Gaza, Will Be A “Lengthy Process”

Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday evening granted its approval for an Israeli delegation to travel to Doha on Monday to continue hostage talks.

Mossad chief David Barnea is heading the delegation, which has received a general mandate to carry out “extensive” negotiations.

However, specific tactical issues will have to be authorized by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday morning that according to a senior Israeli official, the negotiations will be a lengthy process since they will “now be held with [Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya] Sinwar.”

“Hamas officials abroad have no authority to make decisions,” he added. “Every comma and every period will take between 24-36 hours [to be approved]. It’s going to be a complex process.”

According to an Israeli official quoted by Reuters, the negotiations may last for at least two weeks due to communications “difficulties” with Hamas leaders in Gaza caused by the ongoing war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)