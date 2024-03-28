WORRYING: New Poll Finds Americans Most Americans Now Against Israel’s War Against Hamas

A recent Gallup poll reveals a significant reversal in public opinion on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas. The poll shows that 55% of respondents now disapprove of the military action, while 36% approve and 9% have no opinion. This marks a shift from the previous survey in November, where 50% approved and 45% disapproved.

The poll’s results contrast with a recent Harvard-Harris poll, which showed robust support for Israel among Americans, with 79% backing the Jewish state over Hamas. Additionally, two-thirds of respondents in the Harvard-Harris poll believed Israel is trying to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, and 63% supported a ceasefire only after the release of all hostages and Hamas’ removal from power.

The Gallup survey’s findings suggest a growing disapproval of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, while the Harvard-Harris poll indicates continued support for Israel’s actions. The contrasting results highlight the complexity of public opinion on this issue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)