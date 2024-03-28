TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorist Opens Fire On School Bus & Cars In Jordan Valley, 3 Injured

A terrorist opened fire at a bulletproof bus carrying students and two cars in the Jordan Valley, injuring three people, one seriously.

The shooting occurred on Route 90 near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja, near Yericho.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition and a 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are in light condition. Emergency medical forces administered emergency aid and evacuated the victims to Hadassah Har Hatzofim and Shaare Tzedek Hospitals in Jerusalem.

A large number of security forces were deployed to the area and are carrying out searches for the terrorist who fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)