Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorist Opens Fire On School Bus & Cars In Jordan Valley, 3 Injured


A terrorist opened fire at a bulletproof bus carrying students and two cars in the Jordan Valley, injuring three people, one seriously.

The shooting occurred on Route 90 near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja, near Yericho.

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition and a 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are in light condition. Emergency medical forces administered emergency aid and evacuated the victims to Hadassah Har Hatzofim and Shaare Tzedek Hospitals in Jerusalem.

A large number of security forces were deployed to the area and are carrying out searches for the terrorist who fled the scene.

Scene of the attack. (MDA)

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

JUSTICE: 3 Lev Tahor Members Convicted Of Kidnapping Two Children On Shabbos From The Catskills

HaGaon HaRav Tzadka: “Even Bochurim Who Learn Part-Time Can’t Serve In The IDF”

Khaled Mashal: “We Won’t Release The Captives Until Israel Withdraws From Gaza”

Survey: Half Of US Muslims Support Hamas, Nearly A Third “Not Sure” If Burning Jews Alive Is Wrong

$15 Toll To Drive Into Part Of Manhattan Receives Final Approval, Goes Into Effect June 15

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network