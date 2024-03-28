Gafni Responds To Chareidi Draft Law Crisis: “We Have No Future Without Lomdei Torah”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni broke his silence on Thursday about the current crisis surrounding the Chareidi draft law.

“We’re in a difficult era,” Gafni said at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Chinuch Atzmai school in Tiveria. “We daven to Hakadosh Baruch Hu that it end well. I daven with all of Am Yisrael that the hostages return home safe and sound. As someone who speaks with the families, the situation is unfathomable – this is one of the hardest eras for Am Yisrael.”

“We always knew how to emerge from darkness to light – and this was in the zechus of lomdi Torah through all the eras. Even during the Holocaust – they sat in Poland, Hungary and other places – they sat in the bunker and learned Torah.”

“We’re after 2,000 of galus. We returned – Am Yisrael returned to be the Jewish nation, returned to its land….it’s in the zechus of lomdei Torah who continue the mesorah of Am Yisrael.”

“I bless the soldiers who risk their lives in Gaza and here at the northern border facing Hezbollah. I daven together with all of Am Yisrael that they return safe and sound. But without lomdei Torah, we have no future and therefore we have to preserve them with all our strength.”

