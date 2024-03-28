A-G: “Prepare To Draft Chareidim On April 1:” Bibi: “Her Position Is Unacceptable”

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted a response to the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon stating that the State is obligated by law to begin drafting Chareidim on April 1st and deny funding to yeshivos after a short adjustment period.

Her response, which was published on Wednesday evening, completely ignores the position of the government whom she was hired to represent.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu submitted a separate response, requesting a 30-day extension to try to reach an agreement on the issue, stating that since October 7th, the government has spent most of its resources and time on the war but has also made “a huge effort to resolve this important issue.”

“The principle that guides us is to try to reach an agreement that will be based on an agreement that will guarantee its success, this after it has already been proven in the past that recruitment without an agreed upon arrangement actually achieved the opposite result. In recent weeks we have made an intense effort to consolidate the necessary arrangement and considerable progress has indeed been achieved, although the work is not yet complete.”

The prime minister requested an extension from the Supreme Court and notes that “another short period of time is needed to finalize the arrangement, to complete the work of the professional staff, to determine the routes and frameworks that will allow the recruits to maintain their lifestyle during their service, and to ensure that those whose ‘Torah is their art’ will be able to study Torah. We are at a crucial moment in the war, with great achievements and extraordinary challenges. We have the power to achieve both the goals of the war and resolve the recruitment issue.”

