Gov’t To Submit Response After A-G Demands Draft Of All Bochurim, Halt Of Funding To Yeshivos

Minutes before midnight, the Israeli government requested a half-day extension to respond to the Supreme Court regarding its demand to recruit all yeshivah bochurim to the army. The response was originally due to be submitted at 2 p.m. but at the last minute, the government requested a two-hour extension, until 4 p.m.

The request followed an unprecedented response to the Supreme Court by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday evening demanding that all yeshivah bochurim be recruited as of Monday morning, April 1, when a government resolution legalizing the status of yeshivah bochurim expires.

However, as Baharav-Miara states in her response, since it is not feasible to recruit thousands of yeshivah bochurim without extensive preparations – she intends to freeze all funds to yeshivos. But, in her great generosity, she states that “it is reasonable” to allow a “short preparation period” for the yeshivos to adjust to the new situation.

The official role of Baharav-Miara, a left-wing figure who was not elected to her position by the public, is to support the government, but as she did with the judicial reform, she is once again working against the government and creating an unprecedented crisis amid a war and doing her utmost to bring down the government.

Meanwhile, the Ichud HaYeshivos responded to the Supreme Court regarding its demand to recruit yeshivah bochurim in a lengthy 70-page response. One of the points it states is that “the Supreme Court’s decision to recruit bnei hayeshivos is selective and discriminatory since there is no equivocal decision for Arabs, Muslims, and Christians whose exemption is included in that of bnei yeshivos.”

However, according to Channel 12 News, the Attorney-General’s legal position is that the validity of the previous exemption law, which expired at the end of June 2023, can be extended at the most for one year – until the end of June 2024, which means that the government can “buy itself” another three months to resolve the issue.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)