HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “We May Be Need To Be Moser Nefesh & Stand Against Them”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, spoke about the decision of the Supreme Court on Thursday evening to freeze the funds of some yeshivos beginning on Sunday.

“Everyone knows what happened last week, that they completely revoked our right to to learn Torah in Eretz Yisrael for the time being. We’ll now need to be moser nefesh for Torah. We don’t know exactly how – how much they’ll be makpid on us.”

“Because there are two types of people among those trying to be mevatel our limmud Torah. Some don’t necessarily hate us or religion but they don’t believe and understand that the Torah is what saves them. That the fact that we’re still here in Eretz Yisrael surrounded by enemies is only because there’s Torah in Eretz Yisrael. Only! And if they’re mevateir on Torah – they’re cutting down the trunk that the country stands on. They don’t believe this, rachmana litzlan.”

“And there are other people who are mamash reshaim – they hate us, they hate religion, they hate Torah, they hate bnei Torah. They want to destroy us and we’ll have to stand against them. There will be mesiras nefesh. I hope we won’t reach that but it’s very possible that we’ll have be moser nefesh to stand against them. But now is not the time for details.”

“But one thing is clear, that the first thing we need at a time like this is that we’ll have mesiras nefesh for the Torah itself. That the Torah itself will turn into a korban. If the Torah itself turns into a korban, our limmud will be a korban. What’s the p’shat? Full sedarim without any bitul Torah. Learning Torah with mesirus nefesh. This surely obligates us, to learn Torah like a korban. And this surely could help to eliminate the whole problem – definitely.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu will give us the koach of insight – to sit and think a little. What happened here was historic – that for the first time, the State revoked the koach to learn Torah. This is a tragedy! What do we need to do about it? Surely the first thing is strengthening our Torah.”

“If we’ll do that, maybe we’ll have siyata dishmaya. If we bring this korban to Hakadosh Baruch Hu, maybe He’ll have pity on us and we won’t have to bring other korbanos. Hashem should give us the koach to do what He wants from us.”

