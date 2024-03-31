Likud MK Files Appeal To Supreme Court To Draft Arabs In The Name Of Equality

Likud Minister Dudi Amsalem on Sunday morning filed a petition to the Supreme Court against Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to draft Arabs to the IDF “in the name of equality” in response to the court’s ruling last week to freeze the funds of some yeshivos.

He posted a video, saying: “Good morning Am Yisrael. My friend Attorney Motti Shimon and I are here today to file a petition to the Supreme Court regarding a draft law for Arabs. According to the law today, every Israeli-Arab is supposed to go to the recruitment center and the IDF decides whether to recruit him to the IDF or to national service. But that hasn’t happened since the founding of the state.”

“Nevertheless, the Supreme Court, at a time of war, rushed to fall on the Chareidim and lomdei Torah.”

“Every Arab who reaches the age of 18 and wants to study in a university – the State funds it. They also get scholarships and preferential treatment when they’re looking for a job. And three weeks after they begin university, they’re already protesting with a PLO flag against the State of Israel.”

“But in the view of those who sit in this building [the Supreme Court], its the lomdei Torah who are at fault. I call it the ‘building of hypocrites.’ I want to see now what those hypocrites are going to do about the Arabs. I promise you – they won’t do anything.”

“Why? They have a lot of hatred toward Judaism and Jewish tradition but without it, there’s no Am Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)